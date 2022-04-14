Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. Genpact posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,389. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

