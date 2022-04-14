Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. GMS reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 173,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,821. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 25,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.