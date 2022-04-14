Analysts Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.27. Hess reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $13.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $16.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

