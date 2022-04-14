Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.66 million and the lowest is $57.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $40.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $324.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.90 million to $330.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $424.72 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $449.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.43.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.04. The stock had a trading volume of 321,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

