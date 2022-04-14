Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $627.04. 40,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,402. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.21.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.