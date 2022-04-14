Analysts Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to post $25.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $106.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.27 million to $108.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.18 million, with estimates ranging from $110.14 million to $128.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

TPVG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 58,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 398,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

