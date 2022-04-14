Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Twilio reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.43.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $8.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.09. 2,761,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,816. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.20. Twilio has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $412.68.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

