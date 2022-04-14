Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $101.00.

4/12/2022 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2022 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In fourth-quarter 2021, solid client activity helped Schwab witness a rise in revenues. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player. The same will likely be accretive to earnings. Offering commission-free trading has led to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts, thus improving trading revenues. Schwab's efficient capital deployments reflect a solid balance sheet position, through which it will enhance shareholder value. However, despite expectations of a few rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates will likely keep hurting margins in the near term. Elevated costs might hamper the company's bottom-line growth to an extent.”

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.50. 658,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,925,298. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 243,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

