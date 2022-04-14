Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $243.50

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.94 and a 200-day moving average of $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $250.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

