Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) PT at $59.27

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fortis by 13.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 81.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 127,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

