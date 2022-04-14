Analysts Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT at $119.53

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.83. 3,695,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594,122. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

