Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT at $17.93

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.42. 215,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after acquiring an additional 579,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after buying an additional 1,044,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after buying an additional 415,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

