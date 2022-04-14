Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Target Price at $24.13

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 469,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 723,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 654,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

