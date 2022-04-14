Analysts Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target at $153.38

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 0.84. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.