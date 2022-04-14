Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $115.14

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several research firms recently commented on RETA. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.