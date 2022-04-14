Analysts Set Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Price Target at €105.00

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SANGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($114.13).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SAN traded up €0.46 ($0.50) on Friday, hitting €103.68 ($112.70). 1,974,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.75. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($68.58) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($101.05).

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.