Analysts Set Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Price Target at €105.00

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($114.13).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN traded up €0.46 ($0.50) on Friday, hitting €103.68 ($112.70). 1,974,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.75. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($68.58) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($101.05).

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.