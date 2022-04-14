Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $29.14

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $2,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $20,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $351.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

