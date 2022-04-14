ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $31.21

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.21, but opened at $32.28. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 636 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

