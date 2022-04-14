Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,340 ($17.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,454.44 ($18.95).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,684.16 ($21.95) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,550.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.70). The company has a market capitalization of £16.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

