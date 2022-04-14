Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Tops $1.01 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and $1.01 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00193191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00040848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00387623 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

