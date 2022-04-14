Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 52,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.86 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

