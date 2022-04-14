Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $114.17

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.17 and last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 1153944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

