Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Up 3.4%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.38). Approximately 26,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 181,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aptitude Software Group from GBX 845 ($11.01) to GBX 670 ($8.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 388.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 514.13. The company has a market cap of £189.91 million and a P/E ratio of 36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Suddards purchased 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £24,861.12 ($32,396.56).

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

