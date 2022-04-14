Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.53.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $108.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

