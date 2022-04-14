Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.