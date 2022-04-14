Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSA stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

