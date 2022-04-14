Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

