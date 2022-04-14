Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 431.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

