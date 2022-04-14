Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,352,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 187.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 128,677 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFPI opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

