Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

