Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,697 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CBRE Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

