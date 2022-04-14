Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,694 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.82%.

In other news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

