Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Medifast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $184.93 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.44 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

