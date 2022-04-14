Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,172 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,611. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.54 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87.

