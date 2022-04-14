Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $165.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,248. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

