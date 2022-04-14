Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIW. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,436. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

