Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 3,822 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 281.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,352,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

