Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 4,319 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,912. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

