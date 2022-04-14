Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 102,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

