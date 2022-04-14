Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 141,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,621 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAMC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $38.79.

