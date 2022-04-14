Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2,052.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in LKQ were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in LKQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Raymond James decreased their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

