Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1,748.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NetApp were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after buying an additional 516,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.50. 936,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

