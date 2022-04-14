Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

NYSE SO traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $75.99. 5,925,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

