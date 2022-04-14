Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $47.58. 16,535,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,187,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.