Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 4,312.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,681 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $195,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,679 shares of company stock worth $2,221,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 652,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,679. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

