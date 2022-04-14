Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,342. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.