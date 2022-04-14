Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC grew its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 132,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Main Sector Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 69,930 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SECT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.