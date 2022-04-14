Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 13,460 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1,471.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,716,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

