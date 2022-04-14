Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,884 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

