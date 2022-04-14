Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,181 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 13,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

T stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 52,277,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,240,195. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

