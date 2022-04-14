Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,181 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 13,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
AT&T Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.